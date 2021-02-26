ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.91% of ePlus worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $93.51 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,143. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

