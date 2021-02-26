EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). EQTEC shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), with a volume of 18,332,622 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £137.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

Get EQTEC alerts:

In other EQTEC news, insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of EQTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.