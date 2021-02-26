Equal Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $405,297.85 and approximately $18,857.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00692659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.