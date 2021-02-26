Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 8th Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 197.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Equifax by 15.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.15. 6,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,221. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

