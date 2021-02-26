Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day moving average of $169.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

