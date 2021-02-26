Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

TSE:EQB opened at C$133.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$146.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total transaction of C$529,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,582.69.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

