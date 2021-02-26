Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Airgain, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airgain in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airgain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $1,429,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Airgain by 196.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 152.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

