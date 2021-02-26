Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.46. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.14.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$88.09 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$89.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.96.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

