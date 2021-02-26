ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $44,971.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.93 or 0.00720697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00032495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00041118 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.