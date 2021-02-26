Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.89 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Ergo has a market cap of $102.89 million and $2.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00007409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.65 or 0.03136920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00373917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.30 or 0.01042295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00442485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00386546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00254030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023560 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,585,775 coins and its circulating supply is 29,282,053 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

