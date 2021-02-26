Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 3,181,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,472,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The firm has a market cap of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Eros STX Global Company Profile (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

