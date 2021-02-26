Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) were down 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 3,164,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,903,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.
Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.75.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.