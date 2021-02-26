ESSA Pharma (EPIX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX):

2/25/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton.

2/11/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ESSA Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 202,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,861. The firm has a market cap of $868.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

