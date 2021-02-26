Essentia (ESS) Trading Up 120.9% Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 120.9% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $308,585.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,113,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

