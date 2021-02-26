Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.29. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 24,040 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised Essential Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

