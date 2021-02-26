ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.