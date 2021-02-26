Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Etsy updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Etsy stock traded up $22.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.27. 11,020,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $239.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

