Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 11.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $232.29 and last traded at $220.27. 11,036,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 3,263,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.58.

The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $291,593.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Etsy by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

