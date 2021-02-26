Etsy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 39,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 26,663 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy stock traded up $20.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.23. 286,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,911. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

