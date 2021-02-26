Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.10. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

