Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $934.86

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 934.86 ($12.21) and traded as high as GBX 997 ($13.03). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 981 ($12.82), with a volume of 86,453 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 999.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 934.86. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06.

In other news, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68), for a total value of £195,935.58 ($255,991.09). Also, insider Timothy Pennington purchased 4,000 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

