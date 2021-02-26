Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,750,072 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

