European Commercial REIT Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

