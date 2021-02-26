European Commercial REIT Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.