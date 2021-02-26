Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. Eventbrite updated its Q4 guidance to -$0.22 EPS.

EB traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $19.87. 2,678,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

