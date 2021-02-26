EventChain One Day Volume Tops $13,693.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $998,299.07 and approximately $13,693.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00704102 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00030476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

