Evercore ISI Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to “Outperform”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

L Brands stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

