Evercore ISI Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to “Outperform”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.
L Brands stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.