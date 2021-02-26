Evergy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.