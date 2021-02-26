Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 80,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

