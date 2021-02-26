Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. Evergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.