Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $74.04 million and $3.03 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,193,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,939,052 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

