Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

ES stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. 11,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

