Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.06 EPS.
NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 205,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.01.
About Everspin Technologies
