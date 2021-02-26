Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 205,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

