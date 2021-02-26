Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.59

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$14.00. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 39,529 shares.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

