EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

EVO Payments stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. 614,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

