EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.46. 614,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 369,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.