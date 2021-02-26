Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

