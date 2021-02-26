Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,649,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,329. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

