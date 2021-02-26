Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Trading Down 5%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)’s stock price dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 96,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 122,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

About Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)

Excellon Resources, Inc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.