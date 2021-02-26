ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $856,772.18 and $1,247.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00434308 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030328 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.