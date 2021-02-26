Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $907,600.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Charles Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,998.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.66. 1,764,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,194. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

