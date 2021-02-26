Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lifted by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,785,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.05. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,221. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.