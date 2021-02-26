Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $65.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $54.62. 2,060,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,822,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

