F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $190.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.