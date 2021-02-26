Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Reduced by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $374,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.26. The stock had a trading volume of 973,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. The company has a market capitalization of $752.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.34. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

