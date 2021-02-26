Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.7% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Facebook by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 163,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

