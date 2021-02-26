Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Facebook by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 163,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2,262.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 155,935 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.56, for a total value of $17,091,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock valued at $380,778,322 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $9.96 on Friday, reaching $264.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.34. The company has a market capitalization of $753.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

