FairCoin (FAIR) Market Cap Achieves $3.44 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $14,871.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001268 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 861.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004014 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00088711 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

