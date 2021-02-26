FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $829,969.51 and approximately $398,871.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

