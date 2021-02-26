Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) fell 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 560,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,252,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Get Farmmi alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.